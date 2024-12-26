Mika Singh was one of the star performers at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. The Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag singer had made almost everyone in the guest list dance to his foot tapping numbers. Rema, Justin Bieber, Mame Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, Katy Perry were some of the renowned singers who performed at the gala wedding.

How much did Mika Singh get

Now, Mika has revealed that all the performers were given huge amounts to perform and he too received a ginormous amount of money. The singer revealed that he too was paid a lot of money. Even though he did not reveal the exact amount, he mentioned that with the given money, he could stay at home without doing anything for the next five years.

"I was paid a lot of fees. But I cannot tell you how much this amount was. But if you want to guess, I can say that I got so much money that I could easily spend five years with it. I don't have any special expenses. So I could easily spend five years with that money," Mika said in an interview with The Lallantop.

Mika on not getting luxury watch

In the same interview, Mika had also revealed why was he upset with Anant Ambani. The Aankh Marey singer mentioned that ever since his wedding with Radhika Merchant, Mika was upset with his 'brother' Anant. Singh added how the close ones to the Ambani family in the guest list received luxury watches but he didn't which left him upset.

However, Mika further pulled Anant's leg and added that if was watching this interview, he could still send him the watch. "I went to perform at Ambani's wedding. There he distributed a lot of money to everyone, even to me. But I am angry about one thing: I did not get the watch that all the other close people got," Mika told Lallantop.