Following the removal of encroachments, the Pallikaranai marshland in Tamil Nadu's Mettukuppam has witnessed the arrival of more than 10,000 birds from 100 different species, including 70 migratory species.

According to Gopikannan, an avid bird watcher, several rare migratory birds have been spotted in the marshland this season. These include the Garganey, Northern Shoveler, Eurasian Teal, Eurasian Wigeon, Ruff, and Western Marsh Harrier. He attributed their presence to the marshland's abundant food supply and favourable conditions.

"The availability of food and a rich habitat makes Pallikaranai the preferred site for migratory birds during the season," he said.

Tamil Nadu forest department officials confirmed that 52 encroachments were removed under the supervision of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), and the squatters were relocated.

This intervention allowed the marshland to reclaim its natural state, creating a haven for both migratory and local bird species.

Officials reported that over 10,000 birds, representing 100 different species, were observed in the Pallikaranai wetland. They highlighted that continuous monitoring efforts by bird watchers and the forest department over the years have significantly enriched their understanding of the ecosystem.

Heavy rainfall during the monsoon season contributed to robust water flow into the marshland, fostering a thriving habitat. As water levels gradually receded, a variety of waders joined the migratory species, further enhancing the marshland's biodiversity.

The Vettangudi Bird Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu has also reported a notable increase in migratory bird arrivals this season compared to previous years. Located in the Kollukudipatti and Vettangudipatti villages along the Madurai-Karaikudi Highway, the sanctuary spans 36 hectares.

Officials revealed that approximately 3,500 to 4,000 migratory birds visited the sanctuary in 2024, a remarkable rise from just 800 recorded in 2023.

The Tamil Nadu forest department noted that around 20 species of birds visit the Vettangudi Bird Sanctuary annually, including the Egret, Indian Spot-Billed Duck, Darter, Asian Openbill Stork, and Black-Headed Ibis.

A senior forest department official explained that many of these birds travel thousands of kilometres from regions such as Australia, Europe, and Southeast Asia to roost and breed in the sanctuary.

Manikantan Thevar, a local villager and bird watcher, observed that migratory birds often provide insights into rainfall patterns. He explained, "If these birds nest in low-lying areas, it signals lighter rainfall, whereas nesting in higher terrains indicates heavy rain." In any case, the arrival of the migratory birds in large numbers has brought cheer to the villagers and the bird watchers.

