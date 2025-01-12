Kejriwal cries five times a day: Ex-colleague Kapil Mishra mocks AAP chief

Kapil Mishra, the BJP candidate from Delhi's Karawal Nagar Assembly constituency, on Sunday, mocked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal over allegations of "fake voter registrations" ahead of the Assembly elections.

In a sharp attack, Mishra taunted Kejriwal, saying the former Delhi Chief Minister has been making "baseless claims" and "crying" incessantly about the New Delhi Assembly seat because he knows he is set to lose there.

Mishra's remarks came a day after AAP accused central government ministers and BJP MPs residing in Lutyens' Delhi of conspiring to register fake voters ahead of the elections. On Saturday, Kejriwal had written to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, alleging that BJP leaders were registering fake voters at their home addresses and demanded the filing of an FIR against those involved.

Reacting to Kejriwal's claims, Mishra told IANS, "He keeps making these allegations about the New Delhi Assembly seat. For this very seat, Kejriwal cries five times a day. He starts crying in the morning and doesn't stop until night because he knows he is losing from New Delhi."

Mishra, also the Delhi BJP vice chief, went further, alleging that Kejriwal's actions in the run-up to the polls suggest he is planning to abandon the New Delhi seat altogether.

"In the last 10 years, we have not seen him behave this way. Now, he is looking for a safer constituency, just like Manish Sisodia did," Mishra asserted.

The BJP leader accused Kejriwal of making excuses for his impending defeat.

"At times, he claims the BJP is cutting Purvanchali votes; other times, he alleges that the BJP is creating fake Purvanchali votes. These statements prove that he has no clue about his political position. The only thing he knows is that he is losing New Delhi. That's why the entire AAP machinery is focusing on press conferences about this seat. Atishi will lose from Kalkaji, and Kejriwal will lose from New Delhi," he added.

Mishra also commented on Delhi Chief Minister and AAP's Kalkaji candidate Atishi, who recently launched a crowdfunding campaign to finance her election campaign.

During a press conference, Atishi shared an online link for donations, stating she needed Rs 40 lakh to contest the polls and hoped for public support for AAP's "politics of work and honesty."

Mishra said he believed Atishi might contest the elections through crowdfunding but raised questions about the funding of other AAP candidates.

"Why hasn't Kejriwal gone for crowdfunding? From where are the other 69 candidates getting their funds? Are they using money from terrorists, jihadis, mafia, or the underworld?" Mishra questioned.

"If Atishi relies on public money, don't the other candidates require funds? This is a gimmick. They are losing, and that's why they are resorting to such drama," he remarked.

Mishra also referred to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report released on Saturday, alleging financial mismanagement by the AAP government.

"The report has exposed a scam of Rs 2,026 crore. This is not the BJP's allegation; it's documented in the CAG report. If Kejriwal claims to represent honest politics, why hasn't he responded to this report?" he questioned.

He further challenged AAP to present a detailed report card of their development work over the past decade in the national capital.

"If AAP has genuinely done any development work in Delhi, let them showcase it with facts and figures," Mishra concluded.

(With inputs from IANS)