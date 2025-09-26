The Chief of Air Force, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, on Friday took the last flight of the iconic fighter jet MIG-21 for the Chandigarh airbase as the aircraft fleet was decommissioned after defending the Indian skies for 62 years with its glorious history of shooting down planes of Pakistan in both the 1965 and 1971 wars.

The Soviet-era fighter MiG-21 Bison had hit the headlines in 2019 when Group Captain (then Wing Commander) Abhinandan Varthaman scripted history by downing the Pakistan Air Force's most advanced F-16 fighter, a day after the Balakot strike.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived here for the decommissioning ceremony, marking the end of the needle-nosed MiG-21, which also played a crucial role in the 1999 Kargil war.

The last of the MiG-21 jets, belonging to the 23 Squadron, nicknamed 'Panthers', were given a farewell at the decommissioning ceremony at the Chandigarh air force station.

Wing Commander Dilbagh Singh led the first MiG-21 Squadron, No. 28. It was named 'First Supersonics', Squadron No. 28, and was established in Chandigarh on March 2, 1963.

Later, Wing Commander Dilbagh Singh rose to become Air Chief Marshal and Chief of Air Staff.

At the air base here, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla talked about his experience flying the MiG-21 during his career with the Indian Air Force.

Apart from Defence Minister Singh, who was the chief guest at the event, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi were also present.

The send-off of the MiG-21 included a ceremonial flypast and decommissioning event, and a water cannon salute to the jets upon landing. Among the pilots who flew was Squadron Leader Priya Sharma, the last woman fighter pilot ever to fly a MiG-21.

"Six decades of service, countless tales of courage, a warhorse that carried the pride of a nation into the skies," the IAF said recently in a post on MiG-21 retiring.

For many, the decommissioning ceremony was a memorable and emotional reunion.

Officials said the farewell marked an emotional chapter in the IAF's glorious history, whose valour and service will always be remembered.

For a long time, this aircraft remained a symbol of air power. Its roar in the sky resonated with the nation's confidence. It has also been depicted in numerous films. Countless stories and tales are associated with this aircraft, which the MiG-21 is leaving behind forever.

On the occasion, fellow pilots of the MiG-21 over the years also shared emotional moments. The MiG-21 participated in significant operations like the 1965 and 1971 wars, the 1999 Kargil conflict, and the 2019 Balakot airstrike.

Notably, during Balakot, the aircraft shot down an F-16. The aircraft has been an integral part of the training of Indian fighter pilots for decades. The retirement ceremony also featured a final flight by two flypast formations, named 'Badal' and 'Panther'.

The indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA Tejas) is poised to replace the MiG-21.