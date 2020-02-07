In an incident which the Kashmir police denied as a hate crime, a 19-year-old boy Basit died on Thursday (January 6) night after an altercation with his coworkers at a wedding ceremony in Jaipur. The Jaipur police said one person has been arrested in the case.

Ghulam Mohideen alias Basit, a resident of Kupwara in Kashmir, had sustained a head injury after he was brutally thrashed up by his colleagues in Jaipur on February 5. He passed away on Thursday night at SMS Hospital in Jaipur where he was undergoing treatment.

Police deny hate crime

Contradicting reports in a section of the media, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara Ambarkar Shriram Dinakar told news agency IANS: "This is not a case of hate crime."

"It's a case of brawl between the two groups. There is no role of religion or region behind the attack", ACP Ashok Gupta at a PC in the police commissionerate@DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/38cfSxNsG5 — Tabeenah Anjum (@TabeenahAnjum) February 7, 2020

"It was a case of rivalry between two catering agencies." The victim had recently left his catering agency in Jaipur and joined a new one.

Some of the family members have gone to Rajasthan to bring home the body.

Accused nabbed

Police have arrested Aditya, a resident of Delhi on murder charges and Basit's body has been handed over to his family members after conducting a post mortem on Friday, Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Shrivastav said.

He said Aditya had asked Basit not to tap the glass of a car following which a fight broke out between the two.

He said a complaint was lodged by Sufita, Basit's friend and a resident of Kashmir, on Thursday in Harmada police station.

The complaint mentioned that a scuffle was reported on February 4 during a wedding ceremony between Basit and Aditya, both engaged in catering work.

Aditya had allegedly punched Basit in the head following which he started vomiting and was admitted to SMS Hospital.

Doctors said Basit suffered a head injury that required surgery.

(With IANS inputs)