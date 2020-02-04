A Bangkok bound flight from Doha made an emergency landing in Kolkata after a Thai woman went into labour and delivered baby mid-air on Tuesday, February 4.

The woman was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after delivering the baby with the help of the cabin crew of Qatar airways at around 3 am.

Both the mother and the baby are doing fine, officials said.

"An unscheduled flight from Doha to Bangkok QR-830 landed around 03:09 am at Kolkata airport in medical priority landing. The pilot of Qatar flight had asked SOS to ATC for medical priority landing. The flight landed safely, the airport team with the doctor was attending the concerned." Kolkata Airport official said.

(With agency inputs.)