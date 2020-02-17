Microsoft on Monday announced the launch of its new India Development Centre (IDC) in Noida, creating job opportunities for "thousands of engineers." The new engineering hub is the third one in India after one in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The software conglomerate is looking to tap into India's engineering talent as it emphasises on creating solutions with global impact.

Microsoft's IDC is one of the largest R&D centres the company has outside its Redmond headquarters. In fact, the new facility will be the first one to house "Mixer," the live-streaming gaming platform team, outside Redmond, DC.

"We have built a strong engineering presence in India over the past two decades and we are excited to be expanding to Noida. Our deep commitment to the region will help us further Microsoft's mission to empower every individual and every organisation on the planet to achieve more," Kurt DelBene, Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy, Core Services Engineering and Operations, and the Chairman of the IDC Advisory Board, said, according to IANS.

Microsoft IDC in NCR will hire engineers in various technology groups, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and research group, cloud and enterprise group, experience and devices group and core services engineering and operations.

"The launch of the new IDC centre in NCR is a step towards realizing IDC's vision to be a world-class development centre and source of innovation for the next billion users," Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director, Microsoft India Research & Development Pvt. Ltd., said in a statement.

The new IDC facility in NCR will give its employees access to state-of-the-art facilities as it is built-in line with Microsoft's global standards in Intelligent Workplace. The first IDC facility was set up in Hyderabad in 1998 and bolsters the company's strategy of globally shared development to build products and services.