Microsoft's feature budget hybrid 2-in-1 hybrid laptop Surface Go has been available in several markets since August, but the mobile-friendly LTE version was to be released later in the year. Now, the company is finally bringing in the device later this month.

Microsoft Surface Go LTE comes with the standard configuration of 8GB RAM, 128GB SDD, Windows 10 Home pre-installed and Intel Pentium 4415Y chipset with prices starting at $679 in the US. With Enterprise version having Windows 10 Pro pre-installed (rest of the internal features are same as above), the price goes up to $729. For 256GB storage, it will cost $829.

Initially, it is available for pre-order in the US and Canada and shipment is expected to kick-off on 20 November. Later on 22 November, Microsoft Surface Go LTE will hit stores in more than 21 international regions, reported Phone Arena.

For those unaware, Microsoft Surface Go is a sleek 2-in-1 Surface series hybrid PC-cum-tablets. Don't let the slim body of the device deceive you, as it comes well endowed to offer the best performance and long battery life.

"The custom calibrated 3:2 display (of Surface Go) is soft on your eyes while you're working and vibrantly high-contrast when you want to watch videos, create art, or edit photos," the company claims.

The Surface Go sports a 10-inch custom-built high-resolution PixelSense Display that supports Surface Pen with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, low pen parallax, low latency, and precision for accurate note taking, drawing and computer-aided design.

It also boasts a built-in kickstand with full friction hinge that extends to 165 degrees helps consumers transform the device stand mode from tablet to studio mode, and a Windows Hello camera allows for familiar, quick, and secure sign-in using face recognition.

Under-the-hood, Surface Go comes packed with the 7th Generation Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4415Y, the Surface Go features a fan-less design, offering up to 9 hours of battery. As far as connectivity is concerned, it comes with Surface Connect for charging and docking; USB-C 3.1 for data, video, and charging; a headphone jack; and also a MicroSD card reader for storage expansion.

As of now, there is no official word on when the Surface Go will be released in India.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on Microsoft.