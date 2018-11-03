Looking to buy a new television this Diwali? Micromax has something in store for you. Marking a significant step in its efforts to grow as an electronics brand, Micromax launched two new smart TVs suited for the Indian market.

Micromax finally gets its first ever Google-certified Android televisions in 49 and 55-inch screen sizes and both of them are priced competitively to attract a wider audience. The India-based manufacturer has launched the new smart TVs in time for Diwali, a time when shoppers are usually looking to upgrade their households in conjunction with steep discounts. The TVs hit the stores this month so buyers can plan their purchase accordingly.

Micromax's 49-inch and 55-inch Android TVs offer a great price to performance value. Both models are more alike as they share the same specifications except for the screen size and price. The 49-inch smart TV by Micromax is priced at Rs 51,990 and the 55-inch model costs Rs 61,990.

"Today, with the launch of our first ever Google-certified television, we have taken a step further in providing our consumers with memorable and stunning picture-quality experience and a wide array of options with Google's Play Store. The new range targets the consumers who want a larger than life experience and desire to access smart android content on a bigger, sharper, crystal clear screen. We are committed to grow this category further and consolidate our position in the television segment in India," Rohan Agarwal, director at Micromax, said in a statement.

As for the specs, here's what Micromax's new 4K smart TVs have to offer:

4K UHD resolution with HDR10

Android Oreo OS

Dolby-DTS sound with 2 12W speakers

Built-in Chromecast

Wireless smartphone control

Quad-core A53 processor

2.5GB DDR3 RAM1

16GB EMMC flash ROM

Google Assistant with voice search enabled

Low power consumption

Google Play Store integrated

With the Chromecast built-in and the ability to download apps, users can stream movies, TV shows, browse Netflix and access various other apps on the big TV screens.