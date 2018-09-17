It's been barely five years since the OnePlus forayed in to the smartphone business and within a short span of time, the emerging Chinese company has made a lot of strides across many global markets and recently it trumped Apple and Samsung to become the numero uno premium (more than Rs 30,000) phone brand in India, which by the way is the world's second biggest and fastest growing mobile market in the world.

Now, OnePlus has announced working on smart TV series and if things go as planned, we might see the new product to make debut in early 2019.

"I dream about a time when technology is truly seamless, an effortless part of your life without being the focus. As other consumer electronics have evolved and improved our lives, televisions have remained conventional and cumbersome; we bring inherent advantages to the industry, and with this new division, we're excited to explore the total connected user experience that can enhance everyday life." Pete Lau, OnePlus Founder and CEO said in a statement.

The company has already commenced working on the new project—"OnePlus TV" and the company claims will definitely enhance living room entertainment experience to the next level. The new OnePlus TV will be able to offer more than streaming TV shows.

Will OnePlus succeed in smart TV business?

Yes, as it has a learned lot of lessons from OnePlus smartphone business and also has been quick to understand the pulse of the consumers who look for value for money products that offer good features and yet doesn't burn a deep hole in their pocket.

"Since 2013, we have focused on building the best smartphone possible. In the process, our team and community have learned a tremendous amount about software, hardware, design, product development, and delivering on the best possible user experience. These efforts -- all of those long nights and weekends in the office contributed by this team and community have paved an excellent foundation on which to build the OnePlus TV experience," Lau added.

Established players such as Samsung, LG and Sony have long been unchallenged in the smart TV business. However, off late, the emergence of Xiaomi has threatened their dominance, and with OnePlus announcing their plans for intelligent television, it will be a double whammy for them. This is particularly true for the business in India and also in other emerging markets of Asia, Africa.

