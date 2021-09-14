It was on December 29, 2013, that legendary German car racing driver Michael Schumacher got injured while skiing with his then-14-year-old son Mick in the French Alps. Despite wearing a ski helmet, the injury suffered by Schumacher was very serious, and a 2014 report stated that the legendary driver was paralyzed in a wheelchair. Since then, the Formula One champion and his family have been away from the spotlight. And now, Netflix has announced that they will be delving into the life of the legendary racer with a new documentary named 'Schumacher'.

Snippets shed details on Schumacher's health

Ahead of the documentary's release, Netflix has released a trailer, which shows snippets of interviews with his wife and other family members. They can be also seen sharing crucial details about Schumacher's journey of recovery from the traumatic head injury.

"I miss Michael every day. But Michael is here - different, but here. He still shows me how strong he is every day. We are trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he's comfortable," said Corinna, Schumacher's wife.

Corinna talks about Schumacher, says 'private is private'

Corinna during the talk revealed that Michael Schumacher had protected his family throughout his life, and now, it is their turn to protect the legendary car race driver.

"We are getting on with our lives, 'private is private' as he always said. It's very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible," added Corinna.

Carrying the legacy of his father, Schumacher's son Mick Schumacher is now a professional car racing driver. In 2019, Mick progressed to Formula 2, and in 2020, he won the Formula 2 Championship.