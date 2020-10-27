A major outburst of happiness happened on the internet earlier in 2020 when it was announced that actor Michael Keaton would return to play Batman in the series The Flash. According to a report on the website Small Screen, Michael Keaton has signed a lengthy contract with the HBO studio. Fans and cinephiles have anticipated that given the fact that the actor is now 69, there are possibilities that he would play a much older version of the Dark Knight, Bruce Wayne.

Plot of aged Batman

In the DC Animation, Flashpoint Paradox, the plot included Thomas Wayne, who in a parallel universe in Flash's world, became Batman while his wife Martha Wayne turned into the mad Joker after the sudden death of young Bruce Wayne. Or Keaton may be back as the older version of Bruce Wayne in Batman Beyond which is expected to have a live-action adaptation.

For the longest time, the DC Comics universe had been in hibernation before director Christopher Nolan came up with his trilogy. Keaton's version of Batman, till then, remained the talk of the town, which had later faded with time. A separate kind of research began on the characters again, and despite success and failures of films such as Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman, Justice League, it was Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker that brought the true nature of DC Comics back to life again.

Even before Michael Keaton's involvement with The Flash, rumour had it that the actor was being eyed for a return to the world of superhero blockbusters again. He even had a vital role as the villain in Marvel's Spiderman: Homecoming. According to the report, on Small Screen, Batman Beyond has not gone on floors yet, meanwhile, there are plenty of opportunities for Keaton to gain a role in Robert Pattinson or Ben Affleck starrers of Batman.