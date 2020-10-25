Robert Pattinson may have replaced Ben Affleck as Capped Crusader in Matt Reeves' upcoming The Batman movie, but there are reports that Affleck might reprise the role of Batman in a couple of more DC extended universe movies for HBO Max.

Ben Affleck previously starred as a billionaire superhero in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. There were several reports that he will star in a standalone Batman movie, which he was also supposed to direct. However, the actor had to undergo rehab for alcohol addiction and reportedly parted from the superhero franchise.

At the same time, Ben Affleck never really got the opportunity to play the role of Batman in any DC movie properly. After Batman vs. Superman debacle, the actor was even compared to previous actors who played Batman's role.

As per a recent alleged report, the 48-year-old Ben Affleck might get another chance to star as Batman in feature-length movies. Affleck is reportedly signed on to return in DCEU's The Flash movie. Along with this, there are reports that Ben has allegedly agreed to play Batman again for a couple of HBO Max projects.

"Our sources have now confirmed Affleck intends to continue his role as the Dark Knight, as he has signed on to appear in an undisclosed amount of films featuring his version of Batman," reported The Cultured Nurd. "It remains to be seen which films these are exactly. We can also confirm part of this signing includes the proposed HBO Max project."

The mentioned report has not yet been confirmed by Warner Bros. and there are chances that it might be yet another speculation about Ben Affleck's upcoming projects.

Robert Pattinson as Batman:

Even if Ben Affleck comes on board with HBO Max projects, it's still a complicated situation for the actor and the studio. After he got replaced by Robert Pattinson, the storyline went in a completely different direction. When it comes to multiple timelines, comic book fans will readily accept and understand how multiple Batman works. Still, the normal moviegoers will have a hard time accepting that Robert Pattinson and Ben Affleck are starring in different Batman movies.

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson has resumed filming for Batman post his recovery from COVID-19. A couple of leaked photos from the filming set revealed that characters like Superman and Wonder Woman are reportedly going to be a part of Robert Pattinson's Batman's universe.

Robert Pattinson's The Batman movie is scheduled to be released in the United States on March 4, 2022. A total of two sequels are planned, while a spin-off prequel television series is also in development for HBO Max.