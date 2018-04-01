The men's singles final of Miami Open will start at Crandon Park at 10 pm IST, 5:30 pm BST, 1:30 pm local time.

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev takes on 17th seed John Isner in the men's singles final of Miami Open 2018 on Sunday, April 1 at Crandon Park.

Not many expected the two finalists to battle for the title on the last Sunday of the tournament especially after Roger Federer and Juan Martin del Potro went head-to-head for the Indian Wells title in a three-set thriller last month.

However, both Zverev and Isner, who had struggled in the new season before heading to Miami, stepped up their games and are now a win away from clinching the prestigious hard-court Masters 1000 title.

Favorite Zverev not willing to take del Potro-slayer Isner lightly

Zverev eased past Pablo Carreno Busta 7-6(4), 6-2 in his semi-final outing Saturday in Miami. The 20-year-old started the tournament by surviving a scare against Daniil Medvedev in the first-round as the 22-year-old Russian star took the German to the decider.

However, Zverev has been hardly tested ever since. The two-time Masters 1000 tournament winner defeated the likes of Nick Kyrgios and Indian Wells semi-finalist Borna Coric in straight sets en route to his final appearance of the 2018 season.

The young German star will start the final as the favorite given his 3-0 head-to-head recover over Isner. Notably, Zverev had defeated his American opponent twice last year, including the Miami Open third round victory, which came after he had saved three match points.

However, Zverev is not willing to take things for granted and acknowledges Isner's current form. Notably, the 32-year-old, who will break into the top-10 of ATP rankings for the first time since 2014, came up with an attacking masterclass in the semi-final to end Juan Martin del Potro's unbeaten run this season.

Isner hit forehand winners at will against an in-form del Potro and sent down the booming serves he is known for to decimate the Argentine 6-1 7-6(2) Saturday to make his fourth Masters 1000 final.

"It's going to be a completely different match. I think he's going to hit a lot of aces, a lot of winners. But I'm ready for it, and hopefully it will be another great one," Zverev, who is chasing his third Masters 1000 title, was quoted as saying by ATP's official website.

