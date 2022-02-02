Mia Khalifa's latest pictures have taken over the internet. The former adult porn star has several bathroom selfies and the pictures have gone viral. Her post comes a day after there were rumors of her death all across. While she took to Instagram to share her pictures, on Twitter, she shared a meme to quash the rumors.

Facebook errs

It all began when Facebook changed her profile to a one of the memorial. Mia was quick to shot down the rumours by sharing a savage meme. Soon, she also took to Instagram to share her raunchy bathroom selfies. The pictures show Mia flaunting her curves and showing off her sensual side. "Remembering Mia Khalifa. We hope that people who love Mia Khalifa will find comfort in visiting their profile to remember and celebrate their life (sic)," Facebook page had written.

Mia shared a still from the 1975 film Monty Python And The Holy Grail. Mia's Facebook page which has 4.2 million followers was changed into "Remembering". "We hope that this can be a place for Mia Khalifa's friends and family to remember and honour them (sic)," the post said. This is not the first time when Mia Khalifa's death rumours have spread all across on social media.

When Mia opened up about porn world

Mia Khalifa has often spoken about the "deep shame" her period of being involved in the adult film industry brings to her. She added in several interviews that no matter how she tries to turn around her life, it is all just a "click away".