It's not just love, even marriage in the times of this pandemic can prove out to be really tough for couples. While our desi couple, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, have had to postpone their April wedding; there are several other celebrities who have had to do the same. Former adult star Mia Khalifa recently revealed that she also had to postpone her wedding with beau because of the pandemic.

Mia took to Twitter and revealed that she was supposed to tie the knot in June with beau Robert Sandberg but the couple has now had to put it on hold because of the pandemic. She also shared a picture from one of her wedding dresses which absolutely took our breath away. Mia has also been taking several digs and jibes at her beau during this quarantine period and seems to be making the most of this lockdown period.

The wedding dress

Mia took to Instagram to share the news and wrote, "If the world ends before I get a chance to speed walk down the aisle to @robertsandberg, please bury me in one of the 12 dresses hanging in my closet for our would've-been wedding week this June." As soon as she shared the picture, well-wishers started pouring in messages and consoling her. Some of them also advised Robert to not look at the picture as its bad omen to look at their would-be in wedding gowns.

The proposal

Swedish chef, Robert had proposed to Mia in Chicago in March 2019. Mia had broken the news of her engagement and proposal on Instagram, where she had also shared pictures of ring. "Thank you a million times over for the entire team at @smythchicago for helping @robertsandberg propose ♥️ this trip and dinner was supposed to celebrate him getting his visa! Robert has planted the seed so deep in my mind for so long that he hates restaurant proposals so I never, EVER, saw this coming. I love y'all so much! Thank you!," Mia had written.

Talking about how he proposed, Robert had said, "We went to Chicago this weekend and had a wonderful dinner at Smyth. I proposed to @miakhalifa and she said YES! The ring was hidden in a bowl of dried ingredients and came out as a "new serving". Mia was to curious and to eager to taste so she started to eat the inedible ingredients. I told her not do it and then I put the ring on the finger. I love you so much."