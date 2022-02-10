Mia Khalifa's Instagram profile is setting social media on fire. The former adult star has shared a few pictures taking a bath. Mia has revealed that the shoot was for a campaign. Khalifa's pictures have sent her fans and followers berserk. This comes barely a few days after Mia had shared several sensuous selfies from a washroom.

Mia flaunts her assets

This time too, Mia can be seen flaunting her assets and even hiding them as she rubs the soap all over herself. The pictures seem to be from a soap commercial as described by Mia. "ZERO WASTE. 100% dissolvable packaging. Eco legends @cleanwithplus Campaign shot by @daniel," she wrote. Her picture has so far received over 15 lakh likes and dozens of comments.

Social media comments

"Hot" wrote one user. "This is too hot to handle," wrote another. "Is this a soap commercial or something else," wrote a social media user. "Setting internet on fire under water," wrote one more social media user. "Oops she dropped the soap," wrote a netizen. "Is that soap or something else," asked another netizen.

Mia Khalifa death hoax

A few days back, there were some strong rumors of Mia Khalifa's death. It all began when Facebook changed her profile to one of the memorial. Mia was quick to shot down the rumours by sharing a savage meme. "Remembering Mia Khalifa. We hope that people who love Mia Khalifa will find comfort in visiting their profile to remember and celebrate their life (sic)," Facebook page had written.

Mia's Facebook page which has 4.2 million followers was changed into "Remembering". "We hope that this can be a place for Mia Khalifa's friends and family to remember and honour them (sic)," the post said.