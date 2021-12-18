Mia Khalifa's latest social media post is screaming hotness. The former porn star recently went braless and flaunted her curves in a green pantsuit. She captioned the image as, "PR only disappoints when you want McNuggets after 11pm and everything is closed." Soon, her social media was flooded with comments on her jacket and what a statement piece it was.

New man in Mia's life

After ending her marriage with husband Robert Sandberg in early 2021, Mia seems to have found love once again. The former porn star is now reportedly dating, Jhay Cortez. Jhay is a famous Puerto Rican singer. Mia broke the internet when she shared several steamy pictures with him. However, the two are yet to confirm their relationship status.

What made Mia enter adult film industry

Mia had once said in an interview that it was her "I was looking to other people to put value on myself. I was looking for validation in every crevice that I could, without actually doing internal work. I was naive, vulnerable, and malleable. Very easily talked into things, especially if it was by a man." Mia Khalifa revealed in an interview with Yahoo that it was her body confidence issues that led her into a relationship.

And eventually, it was the relationship which landed her in the adult film industry. "I was overweight and I didn't really have very many friends. I didn't look like everyone else who was around me and that led me into a relationship that I should not have entered. And those were the steps that led me to the adult industry," Mia said