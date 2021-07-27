Mia Khalifa has announced separation from her husband Robert Sandberg. The couple got married in June 2019 and had always been sharing romantic pictures on social media. Mia has said that the two really tried to make their marriage work. She also added that despite walking their own ways, the two would forever remain friends.

Mia took to social media to break the news. "We can confidently say that we gave everything to make our marriage work, but after almost a year of therapy and efforts we walked away knowing that we have a friend in the other, and that we really tried. We will always love and respect each other because we know that it was not an isolated event that caused our breakup, but rather the accumulation of fundamental, irresolvable differences that no one can blame on the other for," she wrote.

"Closing this chapter with no regrets"

"We are closing this chapter with no regrets and both starting our own, separately but connected through incredible family, friends, and love for our dogs. This has been long overdue, but we're glad we took our time and gave it our all, and can walk away saying that we tried our absolute hardest," she further added.

Robert Sandberg is a Swedish chef. The couple got engaged in March 2019 and tied the knot in June, the same year. Despite leaving the adult film industry, Mia Khalifa remains one of the most searched celebs on Google every year. In the last few years, Mia has actively raised her voice against various social and economic issues. She has also been a frontrunner to talk about women's equality and rights.