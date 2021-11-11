Mia Khalifa doesn't continue to remain on the list of most searched celebrities for nothing! The former adult film star and now a socialist, Mia keeps her fans and followers glued to her social media feeds. From speaking up for cause to showing off her enviable figure, Mia knows how to stay on top of the social media game. And her latest post is again proof of that.

Picture propels comments

Mia shared a couple of pictures of herself from her desert chronicles. Looking ravishing in the outfit, Mia flaunted her curves and her smile like there's no tomorrow. While one person asked, "How are you so perfect?", another one wrote, "Hey Sunshine!" Comments like "What's shining more? Sun or you?" and "Reminds me of sunflower" were also seen on her picture.

How Mia landed up in adult industry

Mia Khalifa had once opened up about how she entered the porn industry. Mia had revealed that she was quite overweight and intimidated. She added that she was naive and could be easily manipulated by people, especially by men. And it was one such relationship of her life that led her to being a part of the porn world. Mia Khalifa parted ways with husband Robert Sandberg and announced the same recently on social media.

"We can confidently say that we gave everything to make our marriage work, but after almost a year of therapy and efforts, we walked away knowing that we have a friend in the other, and that we really tried. We will always love and respect each other because we know that it was not an isolated event that caused our breakup, but rather the accumulation of fundamental, irresolvable differences that no one can blame on the other for," she said.