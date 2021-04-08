Whether or not she remained in the adult film industry, Mia Khalifa definitely knows how to grab the eyeballs. From sharing pictures in racy outfits to flaunting her curves; Mia just never ceases to amaze. She also thanks her followers for motivating her to be her actual "sexy" self and also thanks those who verbally abuse her.

Let's take a look at the times Mia Khalifa left little to the imagination in itsy-bitsy clothing.

The former porn star recently touched 18 million followers on Instagram and shared the news with netizens in the most epic way. Khalifa took to Instagram and wrote, "18 million, holy shit where did you all come from!!!! Thanks for the constant verbal abuse. Life's been better since I muted you psychos from my comments, but to the ones who aren't psychos, sorry. Love you. Thanks for your love and support. But mostly fuck the psychos."

Mia might enjoy a massive following now but there was a time when she felt alienated by her family and her friends. In an interview with Stephen Sackur for BBC's Hard Talk, Mia spoke at length about it. She said, "I felt completely alienated by not just the world, but my family and the people around me. Especially after I quit, when I was still alone, even though I left. And I just realised some mistakes aren't forgivable. But time heals all wounds, and things are getting better now."

Khalifa also revealed, "The things that men see in videos, they expect from the women in their lives, and that's just not reality. No one is going to be that perfect, no one is going to do those acts on a Wednesday night with the person they love."