Mia Khalifa's latest social media post is breaking the internet. Posing in a fiery red bikini, Mia is just too hot to handle. Flaunting her curves, Mia wrote, "Eating good (airport McDonald's)." The picture that was shared just a few hours prior, has over ten lakh views and thousands of comments. Mia's sunglasses are adding a lot to the sassiness the picture is oozing.

The unfiltered comments

"HERE FOR THE BIG MACCCCC," wrote one user. "and what we have here is a vibe perfectly captured thx for the memories," wrote another user. "Dr sandwich," commented a social media user. "what else can I see better than this today," asked a netizen. "My screen is burning," added another social media user. "fireeee!" said a netizen.

Pictures breaking the internet

Mia also shared several pictures in racy swimwear a few days back which left little to the imagination. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "It was 40° and I got yelled at for taking these photos, this is as one with nature as I'll ever get." The picture had thousands of comments with people complimenting her. "BUT YOU'RE THE VIEW BEAUTY," one had said. "Difficult to take my eyes anywhere else," said another user.

Mia and Jhay

After parting ways with Robert Sandberg, Mia is now reportedly dating, Jhay Cortez. The two have been on several world tours together. And Mia keeps showering him with praises on social media. Jhay is a famous Puerto Rican singer. Mia has shared several steamy pictures with Jhay and the two can be seen getting all out in the pictures.