Like it or not, cricketer Harpreet Brar is the man of the moment. Though the IPL may have been suspended, the ace cricketer from Punjab Kings has already garnered tremendous buzz with his on-field performance. And off field, it is his social media that has got everyone talking. Soon after Harpreet took a dig at Akshay Kumar, netizens have dug out his old tweet wishing Mia Khalifa on her birthday.

Harpreet Brar – Akshay Kumar

The 25-year-old left-arm spinner was recently compared to Akshay Kumar in one of the tweets. However, Brar was not ready for this comparison and didn't appreciate it either. When a netizen said, "Paaji aap singh is bling ke Akshay Kumar dikhte ho," Brar was quick to respond. He wrote, "Paise k liye Turban nhi pehnte hum #isupportfarmers." Need to say the tweet went viral. While many lauded Brar for being so forthright, many reminded him of the charity work done by Akshay.

Harpreet Brar – Mia Khalifa

Soon after Brar's tweet on Akshay Kumar, the actor's fans and followers were quick to go through Brar's social media. And it is his tweet for former adult star Mia Khalifa that has now become the centre of attention. In his tweet from February this year, Brar was seen wishing Mia on her birthday. He had written, "Belated Happy Birthday Mia Khalifa". Social media has come up with the funniest memes and jokes ever since the tweet has been highlighted. Let's take a look.

Even though there was a section that reasoned Mia Khalifa supporting farmers' protest as the reason behind Brar wishing her, there were many who were not ready to have any of it.