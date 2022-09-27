Mia Khalifa's social media game has always been on point. From quirky to emotional, the diva knows how to keep her followers and fans engaged and entertained. And with one of her recent posts, Mia also gave us a glimpse into her emotional side. The former adult star shared several pictures and videos with an endearing caption.

What made Mia cry?

"Cried myself to sleep every night this week from overwhelming joy. I can't believe what we've done and what we're almost ready to share with you... f*ck, this feels good," Khalifa captioned. Though she chose to keep the product she and the team made a mystery, it would be interesting to know once she reveals it.

Social media reacts

"You got this girlie," wrote one user. "At least you cry cute!," wrote another Instagram user. "Crying reading this, I'm so so proud of you," one more social media user wrote. "Why so sad?" asked a netizen. "This is new side of yours," wrote another netizen.

Mia on reality and expectations

Mia Khalifa has always been vocal about how she entered the industry and how her decision puts her to shame till today. She also revealed that her association with the industry landed her in trouble and was alienated from her own family. Mia has also spoken about how men often harbour unrealistic expectations from their partner after watching porn.

"The things that men see in videos, they expect from the women in their lives, and that's just not reality. No one is doing to be that perfect, no one is going to do those acts on a Wednesday night with the person they love," she said in a BBC interview. The former adult star has now become quite vocal about women's rights, acts and more.