Despite having left the adult film industry, Mia Khalifa gets haunted by the ghosts of her turbulent past. The former porn star has often spoken about how her insecurity and vulnerability led her into the industry. She has also often stressed on the fact of how watching porn can come in the way of a happy married life.

Mia on expectations and reality

In an old interview, Mia had said that when men watch these adult content, the end up imagining the same from their partners in real lives. She also added that in reality, that doesn't happen. "The things that men see in videos, they expect from the women in their lives, and that's just not reality. No one is doing to be that perfect, no one is going to do those acts on a Wednesday night with the person they love," she said in a BBC interview.

Mia's journey so far

Mia has also often stressed on how she was alienated from her family and friends despite quitting the industry. She revealed that her self worth and self esteem took a steep downfall as she realised she was just a click away for billions to watch her at her most vulnerable state. She also added that even though time heals everything, this mistake of hers has not been a forgivable one.

Mia has revealed that with age, she has learnt to love her body with all its imperfections. She revealed that she likes the way her body is fluctuating, growing and getting better.

Ever since quitting the industry, Mia has turned into a philanthropist as well. From raising voices to promoting charities for those in need, Khalifa has turned the tables for herself.