Trust Mia Khalifa to grab headlines always. And her latest social media post is making all sorts of noise. In her recent Instagram post, Mia has called herself "Virgin Mary". The post has received all sorts of comments. This comes barely a few days after Mia announced separation from her husband Robert Sandberg.

Taking to social media, Mia shared a few pictures of herself. Mia was seen covering her assets with jewellery. She wrote, "Tell your kids this was the Virgin Mary. Shot by @daniel HMU by @missgiamariemakeup Styled by @kathryngosik in @justdesi jewels and my own @area headpiece + bra Assisted by @bethanynoak" Mia had shared pictures in the same outfit earlier too.

Mia goes pretty in pink

She also flaunted her curves in another set of pictures. Wearing a beautiful baby pink dress, Mia wrote, "I feel pretty in pink" - @alicemusic". Mia Khalifa has announced separation from her husband Robert Sandberg, with whom she had tied the knot in June 2019. Robert Sandberg is a Swedish chef.

Mia announces split

"We can confidently say that we gave everything to make our marriage work, but after almost a year of therapy and efforts we walked away knowing that we have a friend in the other, and that we really tried. We will always love and respect each other because we know that it was not an isolated event that caused our breakup, but rather the accumulation of fundamental, irresolvable differences that no one can blame on the other for," Mia wrote.

"We are closing this chapter with no regrets and both starting our own, separately but connected through incredible family, friends, and love for our dogs. This has been long overdue, but we're glad we took our time and gave it our all, and can walk away saying that we tried our absolute hardest," she further added.