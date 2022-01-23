Mia Khalifa is setting social media on fire with her latest pictures and videos. In one of her recent posts, Mia flaunted her curves like never before. In the temperature-raising pictures, Mia could be seen flaunting and walking around wearing a seductive green colored bikini. Leaving little to the imagination, Mia was also seen smoking as she walked around.

Mia's caption and the comments

Sharing the post, Mia captioned, "Fumando Khalifa." Fumando is a Spanish word that means smoking in English. Needless to say, her post was inundated with comments and likes. "You are so hot," wrote one user. "Making me go green with envy," wrote another. "Don't do drugs kid," wrote a social media user. "Hottiee," said another. "Never thought green could look so hot," said a netizen. "I can't take this hotness anymore," commented another netizen.

Mia as a TikTok sensation

Mia has also become a sensation on TikTok by sharing stories of being body shamed and staying in a toxic relationship. She has connected with a million other women who share the same pain and turbulence. Talking about the same, Mia said, "The women who tell their stories, who are brave enough to put their face on the internet and share their experiences, that is where my confidence comes from. That's been the biggest key to battling with my own shame — seeing all of these women who have been through things that are a lot worse than I have and come out, like, fighting, with skin under their nails."