Mia Khalifa knows how to ace the social media game. From quirky to racy, Mia's posts and the captions always grab the headlines. It might have been a while since the diva left the adult film industry, she has revealed in interviews that she still gets looked down upon people. Mia has often spoken about how she is just a click away for the world to see her at her most vulnerable self.

Mia has also openly spoken about the false expectations men have from their partners after watching porn and how it can come in the way of a happy married life.

Talking about the same, Mia told BBC, "The things that men see in videos, they expect from the women in their lives, and that's just not reality. No one is doing to be that perfect, no one is going to do those acts on a Wednesday night with the person they love."

She also spoke about how her dignity has gone for a toss even after she has left the industry.

"I think post-traumatic stress kicks in mostly when I go on public. Because the stares I get, I feel like people can see through my clothes. And it brings me deep shame. It makes me feel like I lost all rights to my privacy, which I did because I am just one Google search away," she said in the interview.

Mia is now raising voice for women who were thrown into prostitution or the adult film world without their consent or were tricked into it.

