Mia Khalifa might have left the adult film industry a while back the demons of her past keep catching up with her. In several interviews, Mia has revealed that she was alienated and felt anxiety even after quitting the porn world. She added that her privacy had gone for a toss as she was just a click away for people.

Quitting the adult film world

Talking about how she felt after leaving the porn world, Khalifa said in an interview with with Stephen Sackur for BBC's Hard Talk that post traumatic stress had kicked in. "I think post-traumatic stress kicks in mostly when I go on public. Because the stares I get, I feel like people can see through my clothes. And it brings me deep shame. It makes me feel like I lost all rights to my privacy, which I did because I am just one Google search away."

"I felt completely alienated by not just the world, but my family and the people around me. Especially after I quit, when I was still alone, even though I left. And I just realised some mistakes aren't forgivable. But time heals all wounds, and things are getting better now," she added.

Mia's love life

Mia's love life has also been through a lot of ups and downs in the last few years. Earlier, she was dating Swedish chef Robert Sandberg. The two even got married in a dreamy ceremony, only to part ways after a few years. Mia said that she and her husband both worked and did everything to make their marriage work but couldn't. Mia is now reportedly dating Jhay Cortez.