Xiaomi is pushing the limits with its aggressive competition techniques to win big in every category. From smartphones to smart TVs and wearables, Xiaomi has made a strong foothold in India and it has no intention of letting its dominance fall. In doing so, the company continues to launch new products and the upcoming smartphone is sure to grab everyone's attention.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 has been an interesting topic for smartphone enthusiasts ever since the handset debuted in China as Mi CC9 Pro. With some positive reviews and response from Europe and China, Xiaomi could be looking at bringing its pricey smartphone to India as it aims to compete against brands like OnePlus and Realme.

The Mi Note 10 is expected to be launched in India in the coming months as Xiaomi is finalising on the suitable timeline, 91Mobiles reported. The handset will also run Xiaomi's own MIUI OS out of the box, so if you were expecting stock Android as in the case of Mi A1, you'd be disappointed.

For Xiaomi to launch Mi Note 10 in India will prove a new challenge as it has mastered the art of compelling Indian consumers in the budget smartphone space. The Mi Note 10 won't be categorised as a budget phone, in fact, it will be positioned against OnePlus phones in the sub-Rs 40,000 range.

Even if Xiaomi tries to match the Chinese pricing, the Mi Note 10 could range between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000 depending on the configuration. The 6GB+128GB model costs CNY 2,799 (around Rs 28,000) in China and the 8GB+256GB model is priced at CNY 3,099 (approx. Rs 31,400). There's a premium edition with 8P lens in the camera costing CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs 35,000), but it's not clear which of these models will make it to the Indian shores.

If Xiaomi can get the pricing right, the Mi Note 10 will do the rest. The cameras, of course, are the main selling point for the handset. There's a penta-camera setup on the back with two dual-LED flashes. The primary lens is a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX 1/1.33-inch sensor, which is paired with 5MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom, a 12MP portrait lens, a 20MP ultra-wide-angle lens covering 117-degree FoV and a 2MP macro lens for those close-up shots.

Other features of Xiaomi Mi Note 10 include a 6.47-inch curved OLED Full HD+ display with a notch on the top for the 32MP front camera, a 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. The handset features an in-display fingerprint scanner, Hi-Res headphone jack, NFC and other standard connectivity features.