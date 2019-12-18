Xiaomi is back with its year-end sale, offering steep discounts on a wide range of its products. Dubbed "Mi No.1 Fan Sale," consumers can enjoy price cuts on popular Mi products, avail exclusive benefits and take advantage of flash sales, which are aimed at bringing the biggest discounts on select products.

Xiaomi will be commencing its "Mi No. 1 Fan Sale" on Thursday, December 19, and it will run through December 25. If you're looking to buy a Redmi smartphone, this could be a great opportunity to get some sweet deals. Xiaomi is offering up to Rs 4,000 off on its wide range of smartphones, but it is the flash sales that should get your interest.

On all five days of "Mi No.1 Fan Sale," there will be three flash sales held at 10 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. Since the discounts are higher than usual during the flash sales, it is crucial for shoppers to maintain punctuality. The products will be available briefly and only till stocks last, so first comers gain the maximum benefit.

Take a look at the products on offer during the flash sales below:

Day 1

10 AM: Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic - Rs 999 4 PM: Mi Truck Builder - Rs 999 6 PM: Mi LED Smart Bulb - Rs 899

Day 2

10 AM: Mi Focus Cube - Rs 99 4 PM: Mi AirPOP PM 2.5 Anti-Pollution Mast (2) - Rs 149 6 PM: Mi In-Ear Headphones Basic - 199

Day 3

10 AM: Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080p - Rs 1,299 4 PM: Mi USB Fast-Charging Cable (80cm) - 49 6 PM: Mi Air Purifier 2 - 5,999

Day 4

10 AM: Mi Rollerball Pen - Rs 99 4 PM: Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 - Rs 399 6 PM: Mi Router 3C - Rs 499

Day 5

10 AM: Mi Dune Buggy Builder - Rs 999 4 PM: Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 - Rs 499 6 PM: Mi Car Charger (3.6A) - 499

Mi No. 1 Fan Sale offers

In case you miss the flash sale offers above, you can always find suitable deals during the Mi No. 1 Fan Sale. Everything from smartphones and Mi TVs are on offer during the sale. Below are the deals with their offer price, so check them out and make your wishlist.

Redmi Note 7 Pro: Rs 9,999 / Rs 12,999 / Rs 14,999

Redmi K20 Pro: Rs 24,999 / Rs 27,999

Redmi K20: Rs 19,999 / Rs 22,999

Redmi 7A: Rs 4,999 / Rs 5,499

Mi A3: Rs 12,499 / Rs 15,499

Poco F1: Rs 14,999 / Rs 18,999

Redmi Note 7S: Rs 8,999 / Rs 9,999

Redmi Y3: Rs 7,999 / Rs 9,999

Redmi 7: Rs 6,999 / Rs 7,999

Redmi 7A: Rs 5,299 / Rs 5,499

Redmi Go: Rs 4,299 / Rs 4,499

For those looking to score the best deal can consider Redmi Note 7 Pro (4GB+64GB) and Poco F1, which are fetching Rs 4,000 off. Redmi K20 Pro is getting Rs 3,000 off on both variants and other phones get anywhere between Rs 200 and Rs 2,000 off their regular price.