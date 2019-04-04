Is Redmi Note 7 the new-age Nokia 3310? Close
Xiaomi's much-awaited Mi Fan Festival is now live on the company's official Mi.com e-commerce site with lucrative deals on popular products including Redmi Note 7 Pro, Mi LED TVs,  Poco F1 and several mobile accessories.

Like previous times, Xiaomi is hosting the crowd favourite Re 1 flash sale later this afternoon at 2:00 pm and in today's programme, the company will be giving away the Redmi Note 7 Pro (4GB RAM + 64GB storage) and the Mi Soundbar, which cost Rs 13,999 and Rs 4,999, respectively for a paltry one Rupee.

Xiaomi, Redmi Note 7 Pro, India, Mi Fan Festival, 2019, Re 1 flash sale
Xiaomi to kick off Re 1 flash sale in India later this afternoon.Mi.com/screen-grab

Here's how to boost your chances to win Redmi Note 7 Pro and Mi Sound Bar for just Re 1:

Prerequisite:

Firstly, in order to participate in the Xiaomi's Re. 1 flash sale, prospective consumers should have a personal account on Mi Store. It will be hosted simultaneously on both on the mobile application for smartphone users and also on the desktop version, for those who prefer participating on their PCs.

  • Registered customers are advised to log in to their respective Xiaomi's Mi.com store (Desktop version) account or Mi mobile App and update the shipping address, so that you get the device to your cart, finish the payment transaction fast.
  • Just minutes before the sale, test the internet connection by refreshing the page at regular interval and also shut down all other tabs on the browser so that internet band is dedicated to Xiaomi flash sale webpage
  • For problem-free experience, we advise consumers to login into their respective Xiaomi account half an hour or 15 minutes before the sale.
  • Make sure to keep the credit/debit card near you. If the payment is not completed within pre-set time, the product in the cart will be taken away.

Note: The company has warned that user who successfully adds a product during the Re 1 flash sale must complete the purchase transaction within six (6) hours of the product being added to his/her cart, failing which the order will be cancelled.

  • It goes without saying that speed and timing are very crucial in this Re. 1 flash sale, as millions of people are vying to have to hands on the limited number of the products. So, be attentive in the final seconds of the flash sale countdown and when the clock strikes zero, click the buy button and finish the payment quickly or else the device will be forwarded to next eligible buyer.
Xiaomi, Mi Fan Festival, 2019, Mystery box, fun and furious,
Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival will kick off on April 4 and conclude on April 6.Xiaomi India Website (screen-shot)

 Besides the Re 1 flash sale, Xiaomi, as part of the Mi Fan Festival, is offering several flat cash discounts to Mi LED TVs, Mi Air Purifier 2S, Mi Band fitness trackers and several mobile phones till April 6.

Other notable discount deals on Xiaomi products include:

Products

Discount

New price

Redmi 6 (3GB+32GB)

Rs 2,000

Rs 6,999

Redmi Y2

(3GB +32GB)

(4GB+64GB)

Rs 2,500

RS 3,500

Rs 7,999

Rs 9,999

Redmi 6 Pro

(3GB+32GB)

(4GB+64GB)

Rs 3,500

Rs 3,500

Rs 7,999

Rs 9,999

Redmi Note 5 Pro

(4GB+64GB)

(6GB+64GB)

Rs 5,000

Rs 6,000

Rs 10,999

Rs 11,999

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Rs 5,000

Rs 10,999

POCO F1

Rs 4,000

Rs 20,999

Mi LED TV 4 PRO (55)

Rs 9,000

Rs 45,999

Mi Earphones Black

Rs 400

Rs 599

Mi Earphones Silver

Rs 400

Rs 599

Mi Band - HRX Edition

Rs 800

Rs 999

Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2

Rs 200

Rs 699

Mi Pocket Speaker 2 Black

Rs 200

Rs 1,299

Mi Bluetooth Speaker 2 White

Rs 1,100

Rs 1,599

Mi Body Composition Scale

Rs 1,300

Rs 1,499

Mi Air Purifier 2S

Rs 4,500

Rs 8,499

New USB Cable 120cm

Rs 150

Rs 149

2-in-1 USB Cable 100cm

Rs 200

Rs 199

New USB Charger

Rs 200

Rs 299

USB Quick Charger

Rs 200

Rs 399

