Xiaomi's much-awaited Mi Fan Festival is now live on the company's official Mi.com e-commerce site with lucrative deals on popular products including Redmi Note 7 Pro, Mi LED TVs, Poco F1 and several mobile accessories.

Like previous times, Xiaomi is hosting the crowd favourite Re 1 flash sale later this afternoon at 2:00 pm and in today's programme, the company will be giving away the Redmi Note 7 Pro (4GB RAM + 64GB storage) and the Mi Soundbar, which cost Rs 13,999 and Rs 4,999, respectively for a paltry one Rupee.

Here's how to boost your chances to win Redmi Note 7 Pro and Mi Sound Bar for just Re 1:

Prerequisite:

Firstly, in order to participate in the Xiaomi's Re. 1 flash sale, prospective consumers should have a personal account on Mi Store. It will be hosted simultaneously on both on the mobile application for smartphone users and also on the desktop version, for those who prefer participating on their PCs.

Registered customers are advised to log in to their respective Xiaomi's Mi.com store (Desktop version) account or Mi mobile App and update the shipping address, so that you get the device to your cart, finish the payment transaction fast.

Just minutes before the sale, test the internet connection by refreshing the page at regular interval and also shut down all other tabs on the browser so that internet band is dedicated to Xiaomi flash sale webpage

For problem-free experience, we advise consumers to login into their respective Xiaomi account half an hour or 15 minutes before the sale.

Make sure to keep the credit/debit card near you. If the payment is not completed within pre-set time, the product in the cart will be taken away.

Note: The company has warned that user who successfully adds a product during the Re 1 flash sale must complete the purchase transaction within six (6) hours of the product being added to his/her cart, failing which the order will be cancelled.

It goes without saying that speed and timing are very crucial in this Re. 1 flash sale, as millions of people are vying to have to hands on the limited number of the products. So, be attentive in the final seconds of the flash sale countdown and when the clock strikes zero, click the buy button and finish the payment quickly or else the device will be forwarded to next eligible buyer.

Besides the Re 1 flash sale, Xiaomi, as part of the Mi Fan Festival, is offering several flat cash discounts to Mi LED TVs, Mi Air Purifier 2S, Mi Band fitness trackers and several mobile phones till April 6.

Other notable discount deals on Xiaomi products include: