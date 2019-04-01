India's leading smartphone brand Xiaomi announced the company's annual Mi Fan Festival date details, inciting excitement among fans.

Like previous years, Xiaomi is offering flat discounts and lucrative Re 1 flash sale on popular products including the latest Redmi Note 7 Pro, flagship Poco F1, Mi LED TV 4A PRO (32-inch) and more. It Mi Fan Festival will kick off on April 4 and conclude on 6.

Some of the deals announced by Xiaomi include Poco F1 (review) will be available for Rs 20,999 for 6GB+128GB variant, Mi LED TV 4 PRO (55) can be grabbed for Rs 45,999; You can get the Redmi Note 5 Pro (4GB+64GB) and (6GB+64GB) for Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively, and Redmi Note 6 Pro (4GB+64GB) will see its price drop by Rs 5,000 and will be available at Rs 10,999. Full details are in the table below.

Besides that, a customer with HDFC Bank can claim 5% instant discount up to Rs 500 and there will also be EMI transaction option applicable on Mi LED TV, Mi Soundbar and all smartphones.

If you have a Mobikwik wallet app, you can claim 15% instant MobiKwik SuperCash up to Rs 2000 and is applicable on all products.

And those customers with Mi Pay, they stand a chance to win Mi TVs and Redmi Note 7 every day during the contest period.

Furthermore, Xiaomi will be hosting a mystery box sale for Rs 99, which will have a surprise gift worth up to Rs 2,400.

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

Xiaomi has also launched an interactive games such as 'Fun and Furious', a car racing multiplayer game on Mi.com for fans with regional & global leader boards wherein they stand a chance to win prizes such as Redmi Note 7, Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones and there will also be another 'Play and Win' game wherein Mi Fans can spin the virtual wheel and gain a chance to win coupons and amazing prizes such as Poco F1, Mi Band 3 as well as Mi coupons.

Xiami Mi Fan Festival 2019 discounts on Mi products: