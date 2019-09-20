Xiaomi unveiled a wide range of products at its "Smarter Living 2020" event earlier this week. Everything from a brand new range of smart televisions to a water purifier and the much-anticipated Mi Band 4, fans witnessed a grand celebration of Xiaomi's fast-growing portfolio in India. Of all the products, the Mi Band 4 was the first one to go on sale and also the one to go swiftly out of stock.

Mi Band 4's first sale was hosted on September 19 at 12 noon via Mi.com and Amazon. And not too long after, the affordable fitness tracker went out of stock on both platforms. If your luck ran out trying to purchase the Mi Band 4 during the first flash sale, don't be disappointed. If you can fetch an F-code then you can instantly purchase the Mi Band 4 without waiting, if not then there's another chance for you to grab the wearable.

Mi Band 4 will be available on Mi.com and Amazon.in again on September 28, 1 p.m. onwards. The demand for the fitness tracker makes it imperative for buyers to stay alert and place the order as soon as the sale begins. On Amazon.in, only Prime members will be able to participate in the 28 Sept. sale, but the rest of the online shoppers can try their luck on Sept. 29 at 1 p.m.

This way, there are three possible chances for you to get your Mi Band 4 before it runs out of stock again. It's best to treat these upcoming sales as flash sales considering the uber-positive response Mi Band 4 has garnered from critics and early buyers.

Xiaomi did not reveal how many units were sold around the first time and also remained mum about the number of units it will have during the second sale. But it clearly looks like the demand for the Mi Band 4 is beyond what the company had expected.

Is Mi Band 4 worth it?

Mi Band 4 is priced at Rs 2,299, Rs 300 more than its predecessor Mi Band 3. But it makes a compelling argument in the highly competitive market space. For the price, the Mi Band 4 offers a 0.95-inch colour AMOLED touchscreen, 5ATM water resistance, unlimited watch faces and wallpaper option, heart rate sensor, 3-axis gyroscope and accelerometer and 20-day battery life. The tracker can identify different swim strokes, Freestyle, Backstroke, Butterfly and Medley, automatically, has a heart rate sensor, sleep monitoring and more.