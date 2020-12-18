Mission: Impossible 7 movie's production has reportedly been put on hold as actor Tom Cruise decided to opt for an early break following the "yelling" incident. The movie production has already been delayed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Now with Cruise on vacation, one can only speculate if it will directly affect the action-thriller movie's release date.

Earlier this week, Tom Cruise's audio clip leaked online that revealed his alleged outbursts on the set of Mission: Impossible 7 after he saw some crew members not adhering to the COVID-19 protocols. In the leaked audio clip, one could hear Tom yelling, "They're looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you m*****s. I don't ever want to see it again. Ever!"

Crew members quit project

Following Tom Cruise's yelling, several crew members decided to quit the production as it was clear from the audio that he reportedly threatened people's jobs. Following all these incidents, a recent report suggests that Tom Cruise has decided to go on an early Christmas holiday.

"It has been exhausting keeping the production on track for so long, and it's not getting any easier – Christmas can't come soon enough," an insider told a daily. "Tom has decided he's ready for a break and is now going to wind up filming for 2020 on Friday and fly to Miami over the weekend on his private jet to spend Christmas with his son."

As per The Sun, today is the last day of filming this year, and the crew will resume work in 2021 only.

Mission Impossible 7 details:

MI7 movie is written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who previously directed Tom in several action-thriller movies, like Jack Reacher, Edge of Tomorrow, Mission: Impossible -- Rogue Nation, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, The Mummy, Mission: Impossible -- Fallout, and Top Gun: Maverick.

Mission: Impossible 7 will see Tom Cruise reprising his role as Ethan Hunt. It was announced last year that the seventh and eighth Mission: Impossible movies will be shot back-to-back with McQuarrie writing and directing. MI 7 is scheduled to release on November 19, 2021, and a direct sequel will be released a year later, on November 4, 2022.