Tom Cruise recently blasted to a couple of crew members of the new Mission: Impossible movie. The acclaimed Hollywood star expressed his disdain towards the crew members after he saw them breaking COVID-19 guidelines imposed by the government and health organizations.

As reported by The Sun, on the set of the seventh installment of Mission: Impossible movie, Tom Cruise saw two crew members standing too close to one another in front of a computer screen. The crew members were apparently not following the COVID-19 guidelines that angered Top Gun movie star. He told the crew, "If I see you do it again, you're f***ng gone."

The audio clip obtained by the British outlet reveals Tom Cruise talking about the risk they all have taken to make sure that no one falls ill while they shoot the next big movie. As per Tom, he is on a call with the studios every night, including the insurance companies, to make sure that nothing terrible happens on the movie set.

'We are creating thousands of jobs, you m*****s'

"They're looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you m*****s. I don't ever want to see it again. Ever!"

As earlier reported, several big-budget Hollywood movies were put on hold due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Movies like Mulan and Black Widow even got their release date pushed back, and no studio seems to take any sort of risk.

The production of Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 movie got delayed in October when 12 people on the set tested positive for COVID-19. Tom Cruise is merely following the strict COVID-19 guidelines on the film's set in Britain and even scolded the crew members for taking advantage of the safe environment.

"I have told you, and now I want it, and if you don't do it, you're out. We are not shutting this f***g movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again, you're f***g gone."

You can check out the full audio here.

Social Media reaction to Tom Cruise's rant:

Tom Cruise's rant is currently trending on Twitter as it has ignited a discussion about the COVID-19 guidelines and how badly everyone should follow them. One user tweeted, "THIS. IS. GODDAMN. BEAUTIFUL.

I wish MORE people in charge would react like this to people who violate protocols or not wearing masks. If only more people saw the bigger picture that Tom is highlighting here. Good on @TomCruise. Thanks for setting an example on this, sir!"

While another user tweeted, "I loved Tom Cruise since I first saw RISKY BUSINESS opening night in 1983. Listening to this...I love him even more now."