Tom Cruise really seems to be going above and beyond for Mission Impossible 7. Tom Cruise is reportedly building a makeshift village at an abandoned RAF site in Oxfordshire so filming can resume for Mission: Impossible 7.

Tom Cruise and his A-list cast will reportedly stay in VIP Winnebago trailers so they can work through scenes in a bubble and protect the crew from catching coronavirus.

Mission Impossible had halted production when the coronavirus outbreak had begun. But now it looks like Tom Cruise really wants production to start back up again. The film's release has been delayed by a year. Initially set for release in July of 2021, now Mission Impossible 7 will be released in November of 2021.

A source told The Sun: 'The film has already been heavily delayed and there's no sign of things going totally back to normal any time soon, so this is a way to try to get things up and moving again quickly and safely.

The source added that it was also tough to get hotel rooms at the moment as most of them are shut for the foreseeable future, so it was this or delay things for even longer. The source went on to say that this will mean some of the world's biggest stars will all be living together in a posh campsite while working alongside the rest of the team.

It is quite the expensive endeavour. The source said that it was pricey but Tom always does things bigger and better than anyone. And that there was a hell of a lot riding on this film.