Mission: Impossible 7 star Tom Cruise recently lost his cool on a couple of crew members of his upcoming action-thriller movie. The Top Gun movie star blasted out at crew members for not following COVID-19 protocols and even threatened to fire them. The latest report now suggests that as many as five crew members have left the movie production after Tom Cruise's rant audio leaked online.

As earlier reported, an audio clip was leaked online that revealed how Tom Cruise burst out on Mission: Impossible 7 crew members for not adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines. In the audio, we could hear him say, "If I see you do it again, you're f**king gone."

According to The Sun, the first outburst was big, but things remained the same on the set, and a couple of crew members chose to walk out from the production.

"Since it became public, there has been more anger, and several staff have walked. But Tom just can't take any more after all the lengths they have gone to just to keep filming at all."

Reportedly, Tom Cruise is upset that other crew members are not as serious as him when it comes to following the COVID-19 rules.

George Clooney's reaction to Tom Cruise's outburst:

The production of Mission: Impossible 7 got delayed when 12 people on set tested positive. So, when Tom Cruise's audio surfaced online, several social media users came into his support, including acclaimed movie star Goerge Clooney.

George Clooney was recently a guest on Howard Stern's radio show where they talked about Tom Cruise's anger at his film crew. Clooney said, "Well, he didn't overreact because it is a problem."

When asked about Tom's behavior, George Clooney said that he would not have acted in the way Tom acted as it is not his style, but he did acknowledge that people have to be more responsible when it comes to following the COVID-19 protocols.

"You're in a position of power, and it's tricky. You do have a responsibility for everybody else, and he's absolutely right about that. If the production goes down, a lot of people lose their jobs," Clooney said.