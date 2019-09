A section officer of the Ministry of Home Affairs was arrested on Thursday, September 12, for allegedly offering a bribe of Rs 16 lakh to a senior agency official.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Dheeraj Kumar Singh with around Rs 70 lakh in cash, reported PTI.

Singh was trying to bribe the senior agency officer for influencing a case. He deals with the empanelment of IPS officers at the ministry.

(This is a developing story.)