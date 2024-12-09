As the Indian automobile industry is overwhelmed with some impressive lineups, JGW MG Motors doesn't wish to be left behind. After the recent success of the MG Windsor EV, MG Motors has something in store for car enthusiasts that will surely blow their minds away. Long fueling the rumour mill, JSW MG Motors, through its newly-launched luxury brand channel, MG Select, has offered a sneak peek at the much-anticipated MG Cyberster.

This highly anticipated vehicle, touted as the World's Fastest MG Roadster, is set to be officially unveiled in January 2025 in India. For those unaware, it is a reinterpretation of the classic MG B Roadster from the 1960s. This new-age roadster perfectly combines innovation with a touch of nostalgia, by fusing the elegance of the classic MG B Roadster with cutting-edge technology and new-age design elements.

Ahead of the January unveiling in India, MG Select, in its teaser, has confirmed the most striking feature of the MG Cyberster - its Electric Scissor Doors. This itself makes the MG Cyberster stand out in the crowded and competitive automobile market, giving it a true sports car feel.

These fancy doors operate from a single-touch button across the interior console, key fob, and each door. It has an open and shut speed of 5 seconds. The doors are further equipped with built-in Dual Radar sensors that provide protection sideways and upwards while opening.

There's also going to be an anti-pinch bounce-back feature, which prevents the door from closing if an obstruction is detected. More details about the car will be revealed as launch nears.

MG Select

MG Cyberster marks the launch of MG Select, its new luxury brand channel, which is designed for discerning customers who value purposeful experiences over mere extravagance. With exclusive experience centres in 12 cities, this initiative blends innovation, sustainability, and curated experiences to set new benchmarks in luxury.

MG BaaS program

Another unique approach MG Motors has taken towards making its EV cars more accessible to the masses is through its BaaS program. Under this unique BaaS program, customers can buy a MG Comet EV at a starting price of ₹4.99 Lakh and pay a battery rental @₹2.5/km. The upfront payment is half of the car's actual cost and customers pay a nominal fee per kilometre for battery usage.

In addition to the BaaS program, MG Motors offers assured 60% buyback value after three years of ownership.

While the MG's upcoming roadster has its unique presence, MG Comet EV [REVIEW] thoughtfully delivers a practical commute solution for the masses. With a spacious cabin and compact design, MG Comet EV is perfect for metro cities to beat that peak hour rush. The car offers an impressive 200 km on a single charge and has 55+ i-SMART features. If you want better range, MG Windsor offers 331 kms on a single charge and MG ZS EV, India's first pure electric internet SUV, has a certified driving range of 461 km on a single charge.