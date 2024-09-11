JSW MG Motor India has a robust product portfolio in India and it has welcomed a new addition to the family, the Windsor EV. MG Motor India is set to make waves in the Indian automotive industry with its Windsor EV, India's "first-ever CUV" (crossover utility vehicle). Said to be inspired by the elegance of Windsor Castle, the Windsor EV merges style and functionality in a bid to become a catalyst for change in the country's growing electric vehicle (EV) market, Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus, JSW MG Motor India, said at the launch event on Wednesday.

The Windsor EV sits between MG's Comet and ZS EV in the portfolio. But does it have what it takes to bring a disruption.

The Windsor EV features an Aeroglide design with distinctive features such as an illuminated MG logo at the front, Starstreak LED headlights, and SmartFlow tail lights, giving the car a futuristic yet sleek look. The vehicle is built with practicality in mind, offering smart flush door handles and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, which complete its high-end aesthetic.

The EV's dimensions—2700mm wheelbase, 1850mm width, and 1677mm height—position it as a spacious and comfortable choice for urban commuters and long-distance travelers alike.

Inside, the Windsor EV's Knight Black and Royal Touch Gold accents reflect its name's regal inspiration. Passengers will enjoy the comfort of Aerolounge seats, including rear seats with a 135-degree recline, ideal for long journeys. Front seats are ventilated, and a panoramic infinity glass roof provides an expansive view.

Further enhancing the interior atmosphere, the EV offers 256 ambient lighting options and a 9-speaker Infinity audio system for an immersive experience. For convenience, features like power seat adjustments, rear AC vents, and a PM2.5 air filter.

The Windsor EV is packed with tech features designed for today's connected drivers. It boasts a 15.6-inch GrandView touch display, alongside a 10.1-inch infotainment screen that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Additionally, the vehicle comes equipped with a 360-degree camera for enhanced visibility and parking assistance, and a power driver seat for personalized comfort.

One of the highlights of the Windsor EV is its partnership with Jio, which brings a suite of smart tech features to the car. Drivers and passengers will have access to OTTPlay, JioGames, and JioNews through the vehicle's Intelligent Connectivity Platform (ICP). Additionally, JioFiber integration allows users to check battery charge levels, book services, and more from the comfort of their homes. A digital Bluetooth key with key sharing functionality and an 8.8-inch digital LCD cluster further enhance the vehicle's tech-savvy appeal.

The car's spacious 604-litre boot makes it practical for families and travelers alike, offering ample room for storage.

The Windsor EV is powered by a 38kWh lithium-ion battery that delivers 136PS and 200Nm of torque, ensuring robust performance for city driving and highway cruising. With a 331km range on a single charge, it caters to drivers looking for an EV that balances efficiency and convenience. The battery is IP67-rated, making it resistant to dust and water, and has undergone 39 stringent tests to ensure its durability in various conditions.

An Intelligent Battery Management System ensures optimal battery performance, making it well-suited for India's extreme climates, whether hot or cold.

Safety is a key focus for MG, and the Windsor EV comes equipped with 6 airbags and 35+ safety features to ensure peace of mind for drivers and passengers alike. The car also features MG's signature emphasis on reducing carbon footprints, with eco-friendly construction and technology throughout.

You rent the battery!

MG has strategically priced the Windsor EV to be highly competitive in the market. It comes in three variants, and four colours. The introductory price starts at just Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) with a battery rental cost of Rs 3.5/km under its Battery-as-a-Service (BAAS) model. Additionally, the first owner benefits from a lifetime battery warranty and free public charging for one year, further enhancing the Windsor EV's appeal. MG also offering 60 percent buy back before three years and less than 45,000 kms.

Bookings for the MG Windsor EV will open on October 3, with deliveries starting on October 12.