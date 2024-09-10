MG Motor India, a prominent figure in the electric vehicle (EV) market, is all set to reveal its latest innovation, the Windsor EV, on September 11. This new all-electric vehicle is a derivative of the Wuling Cloud EV. The Windsor EV's introduction will strengthen MG India's EV portfolio, which already includes the ZS EV and Comet EV.

MG Windsor EV will stand out in the EV market with its unique design. It carries the 'CUV' tag, denoting its blend of car and SUV characteristics and starting a whole new segment. The vehicle's exterior is characterized by a full-width light bar at the front and rear, chunky 18-inch alloy wheels, vertically stacked headlamps, flush-fitting door handles, and a large raked windscreen with a short bonnet, giving it a distinctive and futuristic appearance.

Going by the international counterpart, the interior of the Windsor EV is equally impressive, boasting a host of features. It comes equipped with a large 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity, a 360-degree surround camera, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a digital instrument cluster, and a panoramic sunroof.

MG Windsor EV's front is dominated by the connected LED DRL strip and the headlights are positioned lower below. From the side and rear, the Windsor EV has a minimalist and clean design, while the connected LED taillights add to its futuristic look.

The Windsor EV is expected to come with a 38 kWh battery pack, a smaller unit compared to the 50.6 kWh battery pack in the Indonesia-spec Wuling Cloud EV. The claimed range of the Wuling Cloud EV as per a Chinese testing cycle stands at 460 km. However, the Windsor EV's claimed figure is likely to be slightly different as it will be ARAI certified. The electric crossover is likely to carry on with the donor vehicle's 136 PS/200 Nm electric motor.

The automaker has been tight-lipped about any information regarding the battery pack, range, and specifications.

Pricing

MG Windsor EV is likely to be priced around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will go head-on against the likes of Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400.