MG Motor India sold 2,851 cars in August 2020, registering a growth of 41 percent in sales as compared to August 2019 that saw a total of 2,018 MGs getting sold. The company says that its Hector Plus, the recently launched 6-seater SUV, is witnessing significant traction from the family segment, as people begin to travel with movement restrictions being eased off gradually.

MG added that it also saw good traction in the EV segment, and with the support Delhi and Telangana state governments, it hopes that EV sales would see a further increase in momentum soon.

Commenting on the overall sales performance in August 2020, Rakesh Sidana, Director Sales, MG Motor India, said, "We have ramped up the overall production in August compared to July. We are working on fulfilling existing backorders for the HECTOR and prioritizing vehicle deliveries for the ongoing festive season. The recovery in upcountry markets has been faster which should augur well during the festive season."

MG Gloster launch

The company is also getting ready for the launch of the Gloster, by Diwali this year. It would be MG's fourth vehicle in India after the Hector, ZS EV, and Hector Plus. It would go against the likes of Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, etc., and would come with a few first-in-segment active safety features which are normally found in vehicles like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class or the Volvos. I am referring to autonomous features like Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Warning, and Emergency Braking. Yes, it will also have Park Assist.

MG says that it in order to better serve its customers in the "new normal", it has introduced its new contact-free technology suite, Shield+, to enhance customer experience. The company also claims that it continues to follow all sanitisation processes at its facilities to ensure the safety of its customers and employees. It has also tied up with Medklinn's Cerafusion sterilisation technology for vehicle cabin sterilisation.