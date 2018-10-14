KR Sreenivas, the resident editor of Times of India Hyderabad, has stepped down from his post on Saturday, October 13, following multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

Sreenivas is reportedly the first senior journalist to resign amid the #metoo controversy that has taken the media industry by storm.

However, it is yet to be ascertained whether he was asked by the TOI management to put in his resignation or if it was his decision to step down.

Sreenivas has claimed that he stepped down as he was being targeted, according to reports.

After receiving allegations of sexual misconduct by journalist Sandhya Menon and several other women on social media, TOI had earlier sent him on an administrative leave till a proper inquiry was conducted against him.

Sreenivas has been accused by many women for allegedly sending lustful messages, making sexual remarks and touching them inappropriately.

On October 8, Sandhya and six other women sent a petition to Bennett, Coleman and Co. Ltd, demanding the termination of Sreenivas from his post.

Here is what Sandhya Menon tweeted.