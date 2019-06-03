Vikas Bahl was reinstated as Super 30 director after the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of Reliance Entertainment gave him a clean chit in the sexual harassment case as the complainant failed to appear before the committee despite repeated reminders. While it came as a surprise to many, Tanushree Dutta, who had given spark to the #MeToo movement in India, has urged Hrithik Roshan to take a stand on the matter.

"India needs to buckle up, and our Bollywood stars need to be much more responsible as millions look up to them as their idols. Reinstating someone accused of such heinous acts is not acceptable. Come on, Hrithik. I thought you were different! Take a stand," Tanushree Dutta was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Reacting on Bahl's exoneration, Tanushree expressed her disappointment and raised questions on the investigation carried out by the ICC.

"This is ghor kalyug!" she says. "What is this Reliance committee? Who are the members of this committee? Reliance committees are giving clean chits while law and order and police investigation is still pending? Of course all these committees will give clean chits. They are made up of such people. Clean chit is valid only when police or judiciary of India gives it. The rest is corruption," she said.

Slamming Reliance's ICC of clearing the accused just because the victim didn't press charges, Tanushree said, "So if the victim didn't press charges, how is a clean chit possible? It's an internal complaints committee. Such committees have been operating for ages clearing rapists, molesters and harassers. This is just a PR stunt to get image control, so these weirdos (#MeToo accused) can get back to business. And the victim not pressing charges is not surprising given the shame, stigma and hassle of a court case."