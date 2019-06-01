Hrithik Roshan is currently in China as his movie Kaabil is going to be released there soon. While his Chinese fans are elated to have their favourite star in the foreign country, one video clearly shows how his fans are happy to have him there.

A video has come up in which a Chinese female fan is seen going crazy after Hrithik gives her an autograph on a poster. The pretty lady is seen not able to stop kissing the poster. The video also shows Hrithik telling her "I love you too", as he makes his way out of the airport.

One of the most handsome actors in the world, Hrithik has a huge fan-base across the globe, and China seems to be one of the greatest on that line. Watch the video below:

Hrithik has been very excited about Kaabil release in China, and it is being expected to make huge money in the country. Talking to the media there, the 45-year-old handsome hunk spoke about the similarity between Indian and Chinese ideology while promoting his upcoming movie.

"Super 30 is something that talks about the power and the value of education and teachers. And, I think that is another place where I think there is a similarity between China and India as both these countries give a lot of respect to teachers. Teachers form the top of the societal chain in both these worlds," he said.

After being a successful film in India, Kaabil is slated to be released on June 5 in China.