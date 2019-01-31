Sonam Kapoor has once again found herself at the receiving end of heavy criticism for backing Rajkumar Hirani who has been accused of sexual harassment by Sanju's assistant director.

The woman, in her ordeal, has accused Hirani of sexually abusing her on multiple occasions for six months from March to September 2018 during the making of his last year's blockbuster film Sanju biopic which featured Ranbir Kapoor essaying the role of Sanjay Dutt. The woman had also informed Sanju co-producer, Vidhu Vinod Chopra about the alleged misconduct in an email to him on November 3, 2018. In her email, the woman stated that on April 9, 2018 Hirani for the first time made an inappropriate remark to her, following which he sexually assaulted her at his home-office.

While actors like Dia Mirza, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi and Boney Kapoor spoken in support of Hirani and said that it would be wrong to jump to conclusions and to suddenly start looking at a person differently. And Sonam Kapoor, who played the role of Sanjay Dutt's girlfriend in Sanju, was no exception as well.

When Sonam was asked about the sexual harassment accusations levelled againt Hirani, she maintained that she is a huge supporter of the MeToo movement and said that everyone should "reserve judgement and be very responsible before we say anything more on this subject" to not derail the movement.

"I always want to believe a woman but suppose by chance, if it is not true, then how bad it will be for the movement, especially if it is somebody like Raju Hirani," Sonam was quoted as saying by PTI.

She further said, "I know Raju Hirani very well, I have known him for many years and I have huge respect for him as a filmmaker and as a man. I think we all should reserve judgement and be very responsible before we say anything more on this subject.. Because we don't need to derail this movement.

"This film (Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga) is important and it should not become about that. If I have to sit down and talk about it, I can talk about it at length but we need to be careful about the people we accuse and people whose side we take. You have to take side and I don't believe in sitting on the fence so I will take my side when I have to."

But her response to Hirani's allegations didn't go down well with many Twitter users who started calling the actress as the perfect example being a 'hypocrite' and having a 'biased' opinion.

Take a look at a few reactions pouring on Twitter about Sonam Kapoor's stand on Rajkumar Hirani's MeToo allegations.

