National Students' Union of India (NSUI) president Fairoz Khan stepped down on Monday amid allegations of sexual assault.

Last week, a woman had claimed that she was sexually harassed by Khan. Congress had set up a three-member committee to assess the situation and make a decision, PTI reports.

The woman, who is from Chhattisgarh, had filed a complaint with Parliament Street police station in New Delhi saying that she feared for her life.

A copy of the complaint made rounds on social media after which several people demanded Congress president Rahul Gandhi to fire him.

Khan tendered his resignation to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday. He had become the president of the students' wing in June 2017.

The complainant, who is a former NSUI member, said that Khan used to keep calling her at midnight and ask her to meet him at his hotel room in Bengaluru. She refused but he was persistent. She also added that Khan did the same with her friend.

