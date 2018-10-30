The ongoing MeToo movement has hit self-proclaimed critic, Kamaal R Khan aka KRK and his female staff but in a different way. In the wake of the movement, KRK has removed all female employees who were working at his offices in India and Dubai.

KRK took to Twitter and said that his wife "ordered" him to fire all the women employees in his offices and that he "followed her order". He also said that the "order" requires him not to party with girls or even talk to them.

"Yes! It's 100% true 'Ki Main Biwi Ka Ghulam Hoon' So I followed her order. And now we don't have any female staff in any of my office in India or Dubai. No parties! No talking with any girl. Thanks to #MeToo [sic]," KRK tweeted along with a picture of him with his wife.

The MeToo movement in India started after Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar and Vivek Agnihotri of sexual harassment on sets of films. While the two senior celebrities denied the accusations, a series of other big celebrities came under the scanner as many women opened up about alleged sexual misconduct.

Renowned personalities like Suhel Seth, Vikas Bahl, Sajid Khan and Alok Nath among many others have been accused of sexual harassment.

Meanwhile, KRK had recently triggered another controversy by suggesting that Kangana Ranaut used "black magic" on him that had caused his ill-health. In multiple tweets, he had said that he was seriously ill, and no medicine was working on him.

"I am not 100% sure but still I have big doubt on #KangnaRanaut! I made video about her controversy with #Hrithik to reveal the truth. So she might have done black magic on me for her revenge. Everyone knows that she strongly believes in such type of things," he had said in one of the tweets.