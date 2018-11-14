Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) has expelled veteran actor Alok Nath from the association after the latter failed to show up at the body's meeting to present his case. In her Facebook post, writer-producer Vinta Nanda had accused Alok Nath of raping her almost two decades ago amid #MeToo movement.

On Tuesday, CINTAA informed the actor about their decision on the matter by sending a letter to him by courier after Alok Nath's no-show at the meeting. The actor had instead sent a response to the show-cause notice issued by CINTAA to him.

Earlier, Alok Nath's lawyer Ashok Saraogi had denied all the allegations of sexual harassment made against his client in a response to the notice issued by Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA).

Announcing Alok Nath's removal from the film body, the official Twitter handle of CINTAA wrote, "In view of the various allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against Mr. Alok Nath, after due diligence and consideration, the Exec. Committee of #cintaa has decided to expel him from the Association."

In view of the various allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against Mr. Alok Nath, after due diligence and consideration, the Exec. Committee of #cintaa has decided to expel him from the Association. @sushant_says @renukashahane @FIA_actors @sagaftra @RichaChadha pic.twitter.com/tcNgooWLW6 — CINTAA_Official (@CintaaOfficial) November 13, 2018

Nanda, who was the writer and producer of teleserial 'Tara' in the 90s in which Nath played a lead role, had alleged that her drinks were spiked one night and she was sexually assaulted by Nath while she was partying at his residence.

Bollywood actors Soni Razdan, Sandhya Mridul, Himani Shivpuri and Deepika Amin have also accused Alok Nath of rowdy behaviour and shared their ordeal.